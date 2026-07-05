Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,255 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 277,870 shares during the period. Ollie's Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.85% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $103,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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