Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 978,376 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.51% of SailPoint worth $38,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SailPoint by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SailPoint by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

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SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.20. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

Insider Activity at SailPoint

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,813 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $215,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,355,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,614.46. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 20,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $230,139.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 968,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,891.96. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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