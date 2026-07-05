Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,426 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,619 shares during the period. AeroVironment accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.98% of AeroVironment worth $89,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 72.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AeroVironment by 230.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $277.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.20 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm's revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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