Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,515 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.65% of American Superconductor worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 576,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 550,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Superconductor by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 524,061 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 3.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $253,566.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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