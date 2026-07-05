Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,354 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Illumina worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.94.

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Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $188.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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