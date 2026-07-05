Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $66.72 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Texas Roadhouse worth $66,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $194.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.82 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $483,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,361 shares in the company, valued at $981,331.05. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $60,148.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,426.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,728 shares of company stock worth $1,033,847. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report).

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