Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,886 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 93,801 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.48% of AxoGen worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $46.95.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other news, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $478,023.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $478,023. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,996,987.60. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,792 in the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AxoGen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AxoGen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXGN

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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