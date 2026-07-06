Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 274 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $172.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 511.63%.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Diamondback Energy’s earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarters in 2027-2028, signaling slightly improved profit expectations. Diamondback Energy analyst estimate update

Zacks Research raised Diamondback Energy’s earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarters in 2027-2028, signaling slightly improved profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The firm kept its rating at Hold , which limits the bullish impact of the upgraded estimates. Diamondback Energy analyst estimate update

The firm kept its rating at , which limits the bullish impact of the upgraded estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Separate news showed Diamondback subsidiary Viper Energy completed its $337 million Riverbend mineral and royalty acquisition, a strategic expansion in the Permian Basin but not a direct earnings upgrade for FANG itself. Viper Energy acquisition completion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $220.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 83,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $15,593,458.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 851,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $159,338,293.60. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,370.50. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,691 shares of company stock worth $21,622,752 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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