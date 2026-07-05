Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 103,538 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,538 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.35% of Rubrik worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rubrik by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,467,965.44. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,702 shares of company stock valued at $22,567,916. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

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Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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