Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 242,509 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,463 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 242,509 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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