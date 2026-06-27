Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,034 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $394.93 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $311.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $8,100,696.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,309,588.72. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

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