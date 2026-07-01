Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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