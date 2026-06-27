Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,826 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $193.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.43. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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