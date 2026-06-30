Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 13,544 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,548,968.08. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.17 and a beta of 0.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $116.45.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

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