Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 165,079 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the airline's stock after selling 165,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in American Airlines Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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