Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,885 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Domino's Pizza worth $36,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Argus upgraded Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of DPZ opened at $298.18 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $321.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.41. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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