Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $707.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $807.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $226.64 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here