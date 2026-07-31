Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,145 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.02% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $252,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $580.73 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $768.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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