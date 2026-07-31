Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,331 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of Steven Madden worth $79,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $36,451,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 814,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 528,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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More Steven Madden News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.44 , topping the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million , exceeding estimates of $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , topping the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose , exceeding estimates of $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Management updated its fiscal 2026 outlook to EPS of $2.05–$2.15 and revenue of approximately $2.8 billion , signaling continued growth and a rebound in margins. Steve Madden boosts outlook amid strong quarterly rebound

Management updated its fiscal 2026 outlook to EPS of and revenue of approximately , signaling continued growth and a rebound in margins. Positive Sentiment: Needham analyst Tom Nikic reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $52 price target , citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Needham analyst Tom Nikic reaffirmed a rating and maintained a , citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share , payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized dividend of $0.84 and an approximately 1.8% yield.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized dividend of $0.84 and an approximately 1.8% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings outlook was updated, the midpoint of the $2.05–$2.15 EPS range is modestly below the $2.12 analyst consensus, leaving execution and demand trends important for further upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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