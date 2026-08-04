Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,113 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.70% of Steven Madden worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Trading Up 3.5%

Steven Madden stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

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