STF Management LP Sells 4,578 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

STF Management LP cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average of $310.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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