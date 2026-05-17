STF Management LP Sells 7,889 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

STF Management LP reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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