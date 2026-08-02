Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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