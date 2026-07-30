STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,396 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 126,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of STMicroelectronics worth $101,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.65.

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STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.5%

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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