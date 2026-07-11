Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 28,648 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,899 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $210.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.02 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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