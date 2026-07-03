Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,377 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,371 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $359.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.77 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average is $334.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here