Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $409.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $307.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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