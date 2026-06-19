Stone Wealth Partners Invests $475,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Stone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average of $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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