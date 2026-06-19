Stone Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,149.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $733.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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