Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys 3,796 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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