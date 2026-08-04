Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.51. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Qualcomm Is Shaping 6G Around AI Native Networks

Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. 1 Incredible Reason to Buy Qualcomm Stock Right Now

A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure.

Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualcomm Price Target Qualcomm Stock Price Down After Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 Qualcomm shares worth approximately $470,528. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its immediate significance, but insider selling can still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore set a $159.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $470,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,106.40. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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