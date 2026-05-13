Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Makes New $678,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,741 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE GLW opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,305 shares of company stock valued at $28,353,207. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning remains in focus as an AI data-center beneficiary, with articles highlighting strong demand for optical components, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans tied to infrastructure spending. 3 Optical Component Giants in Focus on Massive AI Data Center Growth

Corning remains in focus as an AI data-center beneficiary, with articles highlighting strong demand for optical components, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans tied to infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning and reiterated an outperform view, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the stock’s strong run.

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning and reiterated an outperform view, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm also increased around Corning’s recent AI momentum, including coverage noting a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s addition of the stock to its “US 1 List.” Corning surges to record high: is the AI boom just beginning?

Investor enthusiasm also increased around Corning’s recent AI momentum, including coverage noting a major Nvidia partnership and Bank of America’s addition of the stock to its “US 1 List.” Neutral Sentiment: Corning was also highlighted in a broader bullish piece on how to play the stock after its sharp year-to-date gain, but the article noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets. Corning Surges 137.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

Corning was also highlighted in a broader bullish piece on how to play the stock after its sharp year-to-date gain, but the article noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets. Negative Sentiment: Three Corning executives disclosed stock sales on May 11, which can sometimes temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish backdrop.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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