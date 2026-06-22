Strategic Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,141 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Strategic Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $586,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Advisory Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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