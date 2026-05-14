Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 232.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $545.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here