Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Invests $660,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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