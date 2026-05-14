Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 1,410 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 524.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,014.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $939.87 and a 200-day moving average of $995.67. The company has a market capitalization of $955.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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