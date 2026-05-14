Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,359 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,359 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $213.21 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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