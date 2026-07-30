Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

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Sanofi Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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