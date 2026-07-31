Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 9,729 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting WEC Energy Group

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. WEC reported $0.91 in EPS, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income rose nearly 22% to $299.2 million, while first-half EPS increased to $3.36 from $3.02. WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results

WEC reported $0.91 in EPS, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income rose nearly 22% to $299.2 million, while first-half EPS increased to $3.36 from $3.02. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and data-center demand is strengthening. Higher electricity sales to commercial and industrial customers, including data centers, helped offset rising costs. Management said additional Wisconsin data centers could support long-term load growth. WEC Energy posts higher profit as data center demand grows

Higher electricity sales to commercial and industrial customers, including data centers, helped offset rising costs. Management said additional Wisconsin data centers could support long-term load growth. Positive Sentiment: Rate-base growth and infrastructure investment remain supportive. WEC highlighted progress on its approximately $37.5 billion capital plan, which is intended to expand regulated assets and support future earnings growth. WEC Q2 Earnings Surpass on Rate Base Growth

WEC highlighted progress on its approximately $37.5 billion capital plan, which is intended to expand regulated assets and support future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed, not increased. The company maintained its EPS range of $5.51 to $5.61, which broadly brackets the $5.59 analyst consensus. This provides stability but offered investors no upside revision.

The company maintained its EPS range of $5.51 to $5.61, which broadly brackets the $5.59 analyst consensus. This provides stability but offered investors no upside revision. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $2.06 billion, but fell short of the $2.11 billion consensus estimate. The miss, along with continued cost pressures, appears to be outweighing the EPS beat. WEC Energy beats earnings forecast but revenue miss and outlook weigh on shares

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WEC opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.95 and a 12 month high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.69%.WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.84%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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