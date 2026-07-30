Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:TTE opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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