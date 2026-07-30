Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,662 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Amgen were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,039 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $387.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.68 and a 200-day moving average of $353.11. The company has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.77 and a 52 week high of $398.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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