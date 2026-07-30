Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 144,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $44,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 132,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the period. IFS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 434,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $134,493,000 after purchasing an additional 306,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.66. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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