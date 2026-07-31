Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,376,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,810,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,701,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,755,083,000 after purchasing an additional 522,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,679,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,002,518,000 after purchasing an additional 443,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,497,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,779,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Stephen L. Philipson sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $2,328,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,044.52. This represents a 32.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CLSA set a $67.50 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.06.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 41.52%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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