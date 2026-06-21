Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $2.64 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,449 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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