Strategy Inc $MSTR Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Strategy were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 210 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $526,872.50. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,364,520. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $184.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

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