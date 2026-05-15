Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Strategy by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $526,872.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,520. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,564 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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