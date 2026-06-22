Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,290 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Strategy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after buying an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Strategy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,255,770 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $404,622,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already worried about the stock’s recent volatility and the company’s financing strategy. Article Title

Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already worried about the stock’s recent volatility and the company’s financing strategy. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s preferred stock, STRC, fell to record lows, renewing fears that the company may have a harder time funding future Bitcoin purchases without more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Article Title

Strategy’s preferred stock, STRC, fell to record lows, renewing fears that the company may have a harder time funding future Bitcoin purchases without more dilution or pressure on dividend obligations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said weak STRC pricing is raising concerns about Strategy’s monthly dividend burden and whether its Bitcoin-buying engine can keep operating at the same pace. Article Title

Multiple reports said weak STRC pricing is raising concerns about Strategy’s monthly dividend burden and whether its Bitcoin-buying engine can keep operating at the same pace. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s broader weakness, including a large options expiry and hawkish macro fears, is adding to pressure on MSTR because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin sentiment. Article Title

Bitcoin’s broader weakness, including a large options expiry and hawkish macro fears, is adding to pressure on MSTR because the stock trades as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor continued defending Strategy’s Bitcoin model, but his comments have not yet eased market worries about funding, leverage, and dilution. Article Title

Michael Saylor continued defending Strategy’s Bitcoin model, but his comments have not yet eased market worries about funding, leverage, and dilution. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also disclosed a modest Bitcoin purchase, which supports its treasury narrative but has been overshadowed by concerns around financing and preferred-share weakness. Article Title

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $112.53 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $181,965.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,931.86. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $683,844.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,840.32. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,880,124. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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