Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,657 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 80,426 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Strategy were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Strategy Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $103.52 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Strategy

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of Strategy (MSTR) at $90.80, a notable insider purchase that may signal management confidence in the stock’s long-term value. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of at $90.80, a notable insider purchase that may signal management confidence in the stock’s long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which could be viewed as strengthening liquidity and reaffirming its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Article Title

Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin and increased its U.S. dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which could be viewed as strengthening liquidity and reaffirming its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish, with one report reiterating a high upside case for MSTR , suggesting optimism still exists around Bitcoin exposure and long-term optionality. Article Title

Some analysts remain bullish, with one report reiterating a high upside case for , suggesting optimism still exists around Bitcoin exposure and long-term optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury and its tight link to crypto price swings, keeping the stock trading more like a Bitcoin proxy than a software company. Article Title

Media coverage continues to highlight Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury and its tight link to crypto price swings, keeping the stock trading more like a Bitcoin proxy than a software company. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s largest preferred issue, STRC, has fallen below par, prompting concern that retail investors are selling and raising questions about how the company funds dividend payments. Article Title

Strategy’s largest preferred issue, STRC, has fallen below par, prompting concern that retail investors are selling and raising questions about how the company funds dividend payments. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say Strategy halted new STRC sales and even sold Bitcoin to cover preferred dividends, fueling worries about dilution, financing strain, and the durability of its capital structure. Article Title

Related reports say Strategy halted new STRC sales and even sold Bitcoin to cover preferred dividends, fueling worries about dilution, financing strain, and the durability of its capital structure. Negative Sentiment: Commentary from crypto-focused outlets says Strategy’s financing “engine” may be starting to creak as STRC trades well below par, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 192,122 shares valued at $25,030,501. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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