Strid Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock worth $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.72.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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