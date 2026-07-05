Strs Ohio Acquires 37,184 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,205 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in eBay were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 328.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,788 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,470 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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